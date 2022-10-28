Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its position in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) by 80.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 79,394 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Macerich were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Macerich during the 2nd quarter worth $1,710,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in Macerich by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 78,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Macerich by 12.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. lifted its holdings in Macerich by 66.9% in the second quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 27,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 10,910 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Macerich from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Macerich from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Macerich in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Macerich from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Macerich presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.77.

Shares of NYSE:MAC opened at $10.24 on Friday. The Macerich Company has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $22.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.94.

In related news, insider Ann C. Menard acquired 2,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.94 per share, with a total value of $25,005.18. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 14,494 shares in the company, valued at $129,576.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Macerich news, insider Ann C. Menard bought 2,797 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.94 per share, with a total value of $25,005.18. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 14,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,576.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hern Thomas E. O bought 11,100 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,789.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,869.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 104,617 shares of company stock valued at $853,909 in the last 90 days. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

