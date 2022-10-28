Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Trims Stock Position in Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Get Rating) by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,825 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Valhi were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHI. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Valhi by 108.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Valhi by 39.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Valhi during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Valhi by 30.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Valhi by 30.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valhi alerts:

Valhi Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VHI opened at $26.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $758.73 million, a PE ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.00. Valhi, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.15 and a 12 month high of $54.06.

Valhi Dividend Announcement

Valhi ( NYSE:VHI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Valhi had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $634.60 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Valhi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Valhi in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Valhi Profile

(Get Rating)

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valhi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valhi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.