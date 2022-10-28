Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ALPA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ALPA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the September 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALPA. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth about $14,464,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter worth about $534,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $9.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.71.

About Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses to source, acquire, and manage a business in the healthcare industry in the United States.

