Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST’s 2nd Largest Position

WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,075.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,460,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,255,000 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 6.2% of WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $473,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 177,679 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $579,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $939,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,017,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ervin Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $174.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.35.

AMZN stock opened at $110.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 99.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.10 and a 200-day moving average of $122.84. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.26 and a fifty-two week high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total transaction of $58,344.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,640 shares in the company, valued at $12,750,408. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total transaction of $58,344.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,640 shares in the company, valued at $12,750,408. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 321,668 shares of company stock worth $15,823,040. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

