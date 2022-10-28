Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,042.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,311 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 31,756 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,923.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 27,747,428 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,947,054,000 after purchasing an additional 26,375,927 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,539.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,633,606 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,023,183,000 after purchasing an additional 9,046,135 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2,050.2% in the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 9,448,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,004,228,000 after purchasing an additional 9,008,600 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2,053.0% in the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 7,252,740 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $770,314,000 after purchasing an additional 6,915,879 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,939.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,145,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $546,481,000 after acquiring an additional 4,892,959 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total value of $58,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,640 shares in the company, valued at $12,750,408. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total transaction of $58,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,750,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 321,668 shares of company stock worth $15,823,040. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 4.1 %

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $110.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.84. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.26 and a twelve month high of $188.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 99.47, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $174.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.35.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

