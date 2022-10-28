Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 1,789.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,820 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 248,913 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.4% of Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $27,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.5% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,958 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,903,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 14.2% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.6% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 866 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% in the first quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 15.6% in the first quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $110.96 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.26 and a 1-year high of $188.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.10 and a 200-day moving average of $122.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.47, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $1,519,704.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,738,302.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 321,668 shares of company stock valued at $15,823,040. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $172.50 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $214.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.35.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

