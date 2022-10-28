Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,874.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,453 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,468 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 0.7% of Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,923.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 27,747,428 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,947,054,000 after buying an additional 26,375,927 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,539.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,633,606 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,023,183,000 after buying an additional 9,046,135 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2,050.2% in the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 9,448,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,004,228,000 after buying an additional 9,008,600 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2,053.0% in the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 7,252,740 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $770,314,000 after purchasing an additional 6,915,879 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,939.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,145,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $546,481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $197.50 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $214.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.35.

Amazon.com Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $110.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.26 and a 1-year high of $188.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 321,668 shares of company stock valued at $15,823,040. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

