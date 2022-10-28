Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 2,123.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,585 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,659 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 1,923.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 27,747,428 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,947,054,000 after purchasing an additional 26,375,927 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1,539.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,633,606 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,023,183,000 after purchasing an additional 9,046,135 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt increased its position in Amazon.com by 2,050.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 9,448,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,004,228,000 after purchasing an additional 9,008,600 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in Amazon.com by 2,053.0% during the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 7,252,740 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $770,314,000 after purchasing an additional 6,915,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Amazon.com by 1,939.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,145,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $546,481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $110.96 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $101.26 and a one year high of $188.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 99.47, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.84.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Bank of America decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Cowen reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $214.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Cowen reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $214.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.35.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,668 shares of company stock valued at $15,823,040 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

