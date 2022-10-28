AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Short Interest Down 27.6% in October

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, a drop of 27.6% from the September 30th total of 2,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 377,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days. Approximately 6.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on shares of AMC Networks to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of AMC Networks to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMC Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMCX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 412.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in AMC Networks by 78.7% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in AMC Networks during the first quarter worth about $65,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in AMC Networks during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in AMC Networks by 78.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. 66.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMCX opened at $22.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $933.54 million, a P/E ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.86. AMC Networks has a 1 year low of $19.91 and a 1 year high of $51.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $738.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.93 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 36.11%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AMC Networks will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

