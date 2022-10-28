American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAO – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the September 30th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

American Acquisition Opportunity Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAO opened at $10.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.16 and a 200 day moving average of $10.17. American Acquisition Opportunity has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $11.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Acquisition Opportunity

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in American Acquisition Opportunity during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in American Acquisition Opportunity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Acquisition Opportunity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $881,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in American Acquisition Opportunity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $365,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Acquisition Opportunity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,539,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.73% of the company’s stock.

About American Acquisition Opportunity

American Acquisition Opportunity Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses in the land holdings and resources industry in the United States.

