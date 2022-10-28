Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN – Get Rating) by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,634 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $710,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 15,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 32,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $400,000.

Get Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF alerts:

Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Price Performance

Shares of SWAN stock opened at $24.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.23. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a twelve month low of $23.94 and a twelve month high of $36.56.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.