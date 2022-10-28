Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s 4th Largest Position

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,871 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 2.9% of B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its position in Apple by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 4,406 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in Apple by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 35,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its position in Apple by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 50,664 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,927,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,568 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,649,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.25.

Insider Activity

Apple Stock Down 3.0 %

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 306,087 shares of company stock valued at $47,252,854 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $144.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.18%.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.