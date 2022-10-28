Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,074 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 12,280 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 4.4% of FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TAP Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the second quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 50,664 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,927,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 3.6% during the second quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,568 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new position in Apple during the second quarter worth $95,649,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 0.6% during the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 132,228 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,078,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 4.5% during the second quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,906 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 306,087 shares of company stock worth $47,252,854 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $144.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.87. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.04 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 target price on Apple in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.25.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.