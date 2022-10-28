Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,011 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 4.1% of Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 114,581 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 44,698 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,805,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Apple by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 11,784 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. MCIA Inc raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 24,584 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $144.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $151.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.87. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.18%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 306,087 shares of company stock worth $47,252,854. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Monday, August 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Apple from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.25.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.