Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,328 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 15,128 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in Apple by 2.2% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 114,581 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in Apple by 1.5% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 44,698 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,805,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management raised its holdings in Apple by 48.5% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 11,784 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. MCIA Inc raised its holdings in Apple by 0.8% during the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 24,584 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 1.8% during the first quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of AAPL opened at $144.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.04 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Monday, September 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Apple from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Monday. Fundamental Research set a $177.07 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,414,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,414,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 306,087 shares of company stock worth $47,252,854. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Articles

