Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Patriot Investment Management Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,968 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,395 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 1.0% of Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the first quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 18,220 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,181,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the first quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 12,761 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the first quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 19,081 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 7,025 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 16,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 306,087 shares of company stock worth $47,252,854. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $144.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.87. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Apple from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. set a $175.00 price target on Apple in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on Apple from $169.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $190.00 price target on Apple in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.25.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

