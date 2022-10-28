Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 465,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 333,161 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ardmore Shipping were worth $3,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 134,267 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 398,318 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,789 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ardmore Shipping in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Ardmore Shipping from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ardmore Shipping presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.40.

Shares of NYSE ASC opened at $12.86 on Friday. Ardmore Shipping Co. has a 52-week low of $3.09 and a 52-week high of $13.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.10 and a 200-day moving average of $8.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.19 million, a PE ratio of -321.42 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $65.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ardmore Shipping Co. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

