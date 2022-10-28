ARGI Investment Services LLC Acquires 3,358 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,326 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,358 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $191,644,927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648,095 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,863,273 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,290,246,000 after purchasing an additional 766,487 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 13.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,893,155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,524,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757,500 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 3.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,871,939 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,593,198,000 after buying an additional 1,027,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 13.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,092,331 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,119,597,000 after buying an additional 2,696,424 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of MSFT opened at $226.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $219.13 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $248.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $261.94.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.05.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

