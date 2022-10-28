Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 16,406 Shares of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,406 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Velodyne Lidar were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VLDR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 7.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,490,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,298,000 after buying an additional 639,116 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,872,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,034,000 after acquiring an additional 23,811 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,148,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,041,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,786,000 after acquiring an additional 229,672 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,329,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,963,000 after acquiring an additional 23,800 shares in the last quarter. 39.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Velodyne Lidar alerts:

Velodyne Lidar Stock Performance

VLDR stock opened at $0.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $203.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.34. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $7.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Velodyne Lidar ( NASDAQ:VLDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.15. Velodyne Lidar had a negative net margin of 384.36% and a negative return on equity of 65.56%. The business had revenue of $11.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on VLDR shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Velodyne Lidar to $1.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.48.

About Velodyne Lidar

(Get Rating)

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time 3D vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers surround-view lidar for autonomous vehicles, drones, security, mobile robots, and mapping applications; and solid state lidar for advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous applications. The company also provides Vella Development Kit that provides access to lidar-based perception software paired with sensors; Intelligent Infrastructure Solution for monitoring traffic networks and public spaces to generate real-time data analytics and predictions for enhancing traffic and crowd flow efficiency; and Vella software solution, a data curation software platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Velodyne Lidar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velodyne Lidar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.