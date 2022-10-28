Arizona State Retirement System Acquires New Holdings in Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS)

Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Navitas Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 220.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 6,236 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at $105,000. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.57.

Navitas Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of NVTS opened at $4.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 16.19 and a current ratio of 17.09. The firm has a market cap of $514.12 million, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 2.60. Navitas Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $22.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.70.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $8.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 million. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 55.52% and a negative return on equity of 58.81%. As a group, research analysts expect that Navitas Semiconductor Co. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits used in power conversion and charging. It operates in the United States, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Belgium, China, Taiwan, and the Philippines. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in El Segundo, California.

