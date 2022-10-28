Arizona State Retirement System Buys New Stake in The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST)

Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honest in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Honest during the second quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Honest during the first quarter worth $61,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Honest by 82.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Honest during the first quarter worth $2,938,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HNST opened at $3.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.35 million, a PE ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.55. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.54 and a 12 month high of $10.41.

Honest ( NASDAQ:HNST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $78.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.74 million. Honest had a negative return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Janis Hoyt sold 9,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total transaction of $34,619.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 341,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,891.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jessica Warren sold 7,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total value of $27,687.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 606,094 shares in the company, valued at $2,266,791.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Janis Hoyt sold 9,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total transaction of $34,619.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 341,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,891.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,837 shares of company stock worth $196,040 over the last three months. 26.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Honest from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Honest from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.96.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

