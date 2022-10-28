Arizona State Retirement System Invests $41,000 in Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA)

Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 9.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 384,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 32,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Casa Systems by 4.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 7,811 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 34.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 173,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 44,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Casa Systems by 9.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Casa Systems alerts:

Casa Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:CASA opened at $3.17 on Friday. Casa Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $7.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.02. The company has a market capitalization of $298.55 million, a P/E ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Casa Systems ( NASDAQ:CASA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $70.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.95 million. Casa Systems had a negative net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 69.55%. Equities analysts expect that Casa Systems, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CASA. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Casa Systems from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Casa Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.38.

Casa Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation physical, virtualized, and cloud native architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Casa Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casa Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.