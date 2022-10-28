Arizona State Retirement System Invests $42,000 in Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN)

Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Heliogen in the first quarter worth $105,000. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Heliogen in the first quarter worth $4,645,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Heliogen in the first quarter worth $112,000. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd purchased a new stake in Heliogen in the first quarter worth $7,150,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Heliogen in the first quarter worth $34,000. 36.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 138,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.55, for a total value of $353,595.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 733,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,800.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 2,411,039 shares of company stock valued at $6,320,055 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HLGN opened at $1.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.76. Heliogen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.29 and a 1 year high of $16.35.

Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.39 million during the quarter.

Heliogen, Inc, a renewable energy technology company, develops an A.I.-enabled, concentrated solar power plant. It offers HelioHeat for the production of heat for use in industrial processes; HelioPower, a solution for power generation; and HelioFuel, a solution for hydrogen fuel production. The company was formerly known as Edison Microgrids, Inc and changed its name to Heliogen, Inc in November 2019.

