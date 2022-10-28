Arizona State Retirement System Raises Holdings in Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,257 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Markforged were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Markforged by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,935,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,313 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Markforged in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,461,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Markforged by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,416,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,987 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Markforged by 334.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,236,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markforged in the 1st quarter worth $10,582,000. 77.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MKFG. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Markforged to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Markforged in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.70 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Markforged to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of NYSE:MKFG opened at $2.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $384.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.23. Markforged Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $7.68.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $24.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.78 million. Markforged had a negative return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 36.68%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Markforged Holding Co. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. The company offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. It serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.

