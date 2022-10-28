Arizona State Retirement System Takes $42,000 Position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $61,000. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 10,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $122,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RYTM shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.78.

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 13,493 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $335,031.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,224 shares in the company, valued at $55,221.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:RYTM opened at $25.58 on Friday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $30.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.88 and its 200-day moving average is $13.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 2.05.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $9.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.65 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 67.73% and a negative net margin of 1,310.60%. Analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.81 EPS for the current year.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

