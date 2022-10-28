Arizona State Retirement System Takes Position in NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT)

Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextDecade during the first quarter worth $199,000. Salient Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextDecade during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in NextDecade by 112.0% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,847,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,230,000 after purchasing an additional 975,934 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NextDecade during the first quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextDecade in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NextDecade from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded NextDecade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4.50 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

NASDAQ NEXT opened at $6.86 on Friday. NextDecade Co. has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $8.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $990.10 million, a PE ratio of -25.41 and a beta of 1.01.

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

