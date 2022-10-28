ASOS (LON:ASC) Given a GBX 625 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 625 ($7.55) price objective by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.38% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a GBX 1,250 ($15.10) price objective on ASOS in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 950 ($11.48) price objective on ASOS in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 800 ($9.67) target price on ASOS in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 730 ($8.82) target price on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASOS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,693.46 ($20.46).

Shares of LON:ASC opened at GBX 616.50 ($7.45) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 627.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 996.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.77. ASOS has a 12-month low of GBX 459.90 ($5.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,953 ($35.68). The firm has a market cap of £616.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,153.33.

In other news, insider Jørgen Lindemann bought 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 549 ($6.63) per share, for a total transaction of £263,520 ($318,414.69).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

