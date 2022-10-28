Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,972 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASB. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 46,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 74,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Associated Banc by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Associated Banc by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Associated Banc to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Associated Banc to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Associated Banc from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, EVP John A. Utz sold 12,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $297,233.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,714,556.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

ASB opened at $23.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.29. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.97. Associated Banc-Corp has a 1 year low of $17.45 and a 1 year high of $25.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Associated Banc had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 8.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is 37.38%.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

