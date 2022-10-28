Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 6.8% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 21,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 6.7% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 87.6% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,527,000.

AAWW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna cut Atlas Air Worldwide from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Atlas Air Worldwide to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $102.50 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Loop Capital cut Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.13.

Atlas Air Worldwide stock opened at $100.54 on Friday. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.70 and a 12 month high of $101.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.15.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, CEO John W. Dietrich sold 39,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total value of $3,320,022.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,989 shares in the company, valued at $5,467,524.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

