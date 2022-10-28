Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,059,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $382,156,000 after purchasing an additional 48,051 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,742,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $207,111,000 after acquiring an additional 69,185 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 3.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,084,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,926,000 after acquiring an additional 36,245 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 122.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 732,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,190,000 after acquiring an additional 403,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 332,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,133,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

ACLS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.20.

Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $57.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.65. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.41 and a 52-week high of $83.74.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.29. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The company had revenue of $221.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP William J. Bintz sold 13,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $946,176.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,330,166.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total value of $158,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,855,273.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William J. Bintz sold 13,289 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $946,176.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,330,166.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,825 shares of company stock valued at $3,112,812. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

