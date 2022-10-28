Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Balchem were worth $3,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Balchem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Balchem by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 41,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Balchem during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Moseley Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Balchem during the 2nd quarter valued at $398,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Balchem by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,471,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Balchem stock opened at $136.43 on Friday. Balchem Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.15 and a fifty-two week high of $174.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 40.85 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Balchem ( NASDAQ:BCPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. Balchem had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $236.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Balchem Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Balchem in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Balchem from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

In other Balchem news, VP Gunsteren Job Leonard Van sold 3,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.62, for a total transaction of $452,357.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,636.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

