Barclays (LON:BARC) Given a GBX 299 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 299 ($3.61) price target by Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 103.62% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 290 ($3.50) price objective on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 180 ($2.17) price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. UBS Group set a GBX 250 ($3.02) price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 180 ($2.17) price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 237.89 ($2.87).

Barclays Stock Down 2.3 %

BARC opened at GBX 146.84 ($1.77) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 157.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 156.60. Barclays has a 52 week low of GBX 132.06 ($1.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 219.60 ($2.65). The company has a market capitalization of £23.31 billion and a PE ratio of 500.87.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

