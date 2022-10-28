Barclays (LON:BARC) PT Set at GBX 262 by UBS Group

Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Rating) received a GBX 262 ($3.17) price target from investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 78.43% from the stock’s previous close.

BARC has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 180 ($2.17) target price on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. set a GBX 230 ($2.78) target price on shares of Barclays in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 290 ($3.50) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.14) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 237.89 ($2.87).

Barclays Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of BARC opened at GBX 146.84 ($1.77) on Wednesday. Barclays has a fifty-two week low of GBX 132.06 ($1.60) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 219.60 ($2.65). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 157.04 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 156.60. The company has a market cap of £23.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 500.87.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Featured Stories

