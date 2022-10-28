Barclays Reiterates GBX 780 Price Target for HSBC (LON:HSBA)

HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) received a GBX 780 ($9.42) target price from research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 75.83% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 574 ($6.94) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.46) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 560 ($6.77) to GBX 625 ($7.55) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 675 ($8.16) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 680 ($8.22) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HSBC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 639.36 ($7.73).

Shares of HSBA opened at GBX 443.60 ($5.36) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £88.58 billion and a PE ratio of 750.25. HSBC has a one year low of GBX 409.85 ($4.95) and a one year high of GBX 567.20 ($6.85). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 499.21 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 514.39.

In other HSBC news, insider Ewen Stevenson purchased 34,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 537 ($6.49) per share, with a total value of £187,230.42 ($226,232.99).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

