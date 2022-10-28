Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,517 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,840 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 1.8% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 49.0% during the first quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,122 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $29,181,000 after acquiring an additional 54,989 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 8.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,619 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,029,000 after acquiring an additional 5,703 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.5% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 47,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,302,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Chico Wealth RIA purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth approximately $7,794,000. 57.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 306,087 shares of company stock valued at $47,252,854. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Apple Price Performance

AAPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.25.

AAPL opened at $144.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $151.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.18%.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.