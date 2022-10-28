Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 3,353 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,509 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,353 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 1.0% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1,316.7% during the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tobam grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MSFT. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Itaú Unibanco started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.05.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $226.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $219.13 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $248.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.72%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

