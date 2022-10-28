Basf (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €43.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) has been assigned a €43.00 ($43.88) price objective by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 6.54% from the company’s previous close.

BAS has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($56.12) price target on Basf in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($56.12) target price on Basf in a research report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €54.50 ($55.61) target price on Basf in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €61.00 ($62.24) target price on Basf in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($56.12) target price on Basf in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

Get Basf alerts:

Basf Trading Up 1.1 %

BAS opened at €46.01 ($46.95) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.64. Basf has a 12 month low of €37.90 ($38.67) and a 12 month high of €69.15 ($70.56). The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €42.40 and a 200 day moving average of €45.32.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.