Berenberg Bank Lowers RWS (LON:RWS) Price Target to GBX 500

RWS (LON:RWS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 650 ($7.85) to GBX 500 ($6.04) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 60.85% from the stock’s previous close.

RWS Price Performance

LON RWS opened at GBX 310.85 ($3.76) on Wednesday. RWS has a twelve month low of GBX 254.80 ($3.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 664.50 ($8.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.21 billion and a PE ratio of 2,264.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 320.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 356.86.

Get RWS alerts:

Insider Activity at RWS

In other news, insider Ian El Mokadem purchased 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 303 ($3.66) per share, for a total transaction of £196,950 ($237,977.28).

RWS Company Profile

RWS Holdings plc provides technology-enabled language, content management, and intellectual property (IP) services. It operates through four segments: Language Services, Regulated Industries, IP Services, and Language and Content Technology. The Language Services segment provides language services and helps clients to create, translate, and deliver content in approximately 250 languages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RWS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.