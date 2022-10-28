Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG)

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 266 ($3.21) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 292 ($3.53) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($2.90) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 250 ($3.02) to GBX 240 ($2.90) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.78) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Direct Line Insurance Group to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 330 ($3.99) to GBX 215 ($2.60) in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 282.30 ($3.41).

Direct Line Insurance Group Trading Down 1.4 %

DLG opened at GBX 199.15 ($2.41) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 201.02 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 225.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,010.00. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 52-week low of GBX 171.70 ($2.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 313.70 ($3.79).

Insider Activity

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

In other news, insider Neil Manser sold 48,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 208 ($2.51), for a total transaction of £100,800.96 ($121,799.13).

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

