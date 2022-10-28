B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 56,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in B&G Foods by 30.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 13,396 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in B&G Foods by 84.5% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 150,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after acquiring an additional 68,704 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in B&G Foods by 65.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in B&G Foods during the second quarter worth about $876,000. Finally, Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in B&G Foods by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 61,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods Trading Up 2.8 %

B&G Foods stock opened at $15.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 0.41. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.83 and a 12-month high of $34.27.

B&G Foods Dividend Announcement

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $479.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.51 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is 322.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on BGS. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of B&G Foods to $14.50 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, B&G Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alfred Poe sold 13,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $286,657.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,007 shares in the company, valued at $702,584.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

B&G Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

