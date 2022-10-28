Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Raised to $310.00 at SVB Leerink

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $270.00 to $310.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.56% from the stock’s current price. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Biogen’s FY2022 earnings at $17.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $16.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $17.25 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $224.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Cowen reduced their target price on Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Biogen from $262.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Biogen from $285.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.24.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $277.87 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $230.51 and its 200-day moving average is $215.83. Biogen has a one year low of $187.16 and a one year high of $284.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.16 by $0.61. Biogen had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Biogen will post 16.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 476.2% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the second quarter worth $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 526.7% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 87.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

