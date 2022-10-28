Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) PT Raised to $220.00 at Atlantic Securities

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Atlantic Securities from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Atlantic Securities’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 20.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BIIB. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Biogen from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird raised Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $224.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Biogen from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on Biogen to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.24.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen Price Performance

Biogen stock opened at $277.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.17. Biogen has a 1 year low of $187.16 and a 1 year high of $284.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $230.51 and a 200-day moving average of $215.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biogen

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.16 by $0.61. Biogen had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.77 EPS. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 16.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Biogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $153,111,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 164.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,026,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,277,000 after acquiring an additional 638,196 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 48.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,546,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $315,293,000 after acquiring an additional 501,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Biogen by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,121,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,973,904,000 after acquiring an additional 384,143 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 375.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 455,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,956,000 after buying an additional 360,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.