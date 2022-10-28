Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) PT Raised to $325.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $240.00 to $325.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Biogen from $251.00 to $321.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Biogen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Biogen from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Biogen from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.24.

Biogen Price Performance

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $277.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $230.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.83. Biogen has a 52 week low of $187.16 and a 52 week high of $284.76. The stock has a market cap of $40.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.16 by $0.61. Biogen had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.77 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 16.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 5.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Biogen by 6.9% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 29.6% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its stake in Biogen by 5.0% during the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Biogen by 4.3% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Further Reading

