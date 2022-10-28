Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) PT Raised to $331.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $310.00 to $331.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.12% from the company’s current price.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $183.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $223.00 to $299.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.24.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $277.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Biogen has a 1-year low of $187.16 and a 1-year high of $284.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $230.51 and a 200-day moving average of $215.83. The company has a market cap of $40.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.17.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Biogen will post 16.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 5.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 6.9% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 29.6% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 5.0% during the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 4.3% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

