Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Holdings Raised by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) by 98.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,917 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $3,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BPMC. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 3.9% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 45.8% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 370.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 274,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,548,000 after acquiring an additional 216,374 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 21.3% in the first quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 136,691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,730,000 after acquiring an additional 23,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 13.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 109,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,366,000 after acquiring an additional 12,927 shares in the last quarter.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Insider Activity at Blueprint Medicines

In related news, SVP Christopher K. Murray sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total value of $151,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,580.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Blueprint Medicines news, SVP Christopher K. Murray sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total transaction of $151,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,580.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total value of $700,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,839,837.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,977 shares of company stock valued at $3,534,125. 3.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Blueprint Medicines Stock Performance

BPMC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $133.00 to $115.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $126.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.06.

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC opened at $50.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.27. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 52 week low of $43.46 and a 52 week high of $117.86.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $36.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.61 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 304.41% and a negative return on equity of 45.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.86) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -9.43 EPS for the current year.

Blueprint Medicines Profile

(Get Rating)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.