Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Sells 4,134 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,355 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,134 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 1.0% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 134,115 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,237,000 after buying an additional 7,210 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 12.6% in the first quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,142 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.8% in the first quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the second quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 16,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 22.9% in the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 27,038 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,585,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Down 2.0 %

MSFT stock opened at $226.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $261.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $219.13 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Microsoft from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.05.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

