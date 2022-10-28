Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Trims Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,587 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 226,202 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 1.7% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in Apple by 2.2% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 114,581 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its position in Apple by 1.5% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 44,698 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,805,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management increased its position in Apple by 48.5% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 11,784 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. MCIA Inc increased its position in Apple by 0.8% during the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 24,584 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Apple by 1.8% during the first quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $144.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.04 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 306,087 shares of company stock worth $47,252,854. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.25.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Further Reading

