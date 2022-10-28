Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) by 231.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,409 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Brookdale Senior Living were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 540.9% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 705,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000,000 after purchasing an additional 595,000 shares during the period. 59 North Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 6,273,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,855 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. JLP Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 176.5% in the 1st quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC now owns 178,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 114,200 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,555,000. 99.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BKD opened at $4.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.89, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.14. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.87 and a 12 month high of $7.70. The company has a market capitalization of $840.53 million, a P/E ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.46.

Brookdale Senior Living ( NYSE:BKD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.04). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 48.97% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $689.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BKD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

