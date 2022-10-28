Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) by 60.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,190 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Bumble were worth $3,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble in the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Bumble by 17.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Bumble by 87.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble during the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000.

Get Bumble alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMBL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Bumble from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Bumble in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Bumble from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bumble from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Bumble from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bumble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Bumble Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BMBL opened at $24.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -606.60 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Bumble Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.41 and a 1-year high of $55.36.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $220.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.36 million. Bumble had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bumble Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bumble

(Get Rating)

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.