Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CZR. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 958.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $90.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Caesars Entertainment to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.69.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Performance

NASDAQ CZR opened at $41.51 on Friday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.31 and a 1-year high of $114.90. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 2.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 14.14% and a negative return on equity of 20.85%. Sell-side analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Caesars Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.